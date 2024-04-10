Markets
Is Exide Industries’ stock undervalued or overvalued?
Equitymaster 9 min read 10 Apr 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Summary
- The answer depends on what kind of investor you are.
Exide Industries is the biggest story in the stock market this week. The stock was up almost 17% on Monday and more than 5% on Tuesday. Co-head of research at Equitymaster Rahul Shah explains the scenario around the EV battery stock.
