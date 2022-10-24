Is ICICI Bank the new trend setter in banking stocks after 'spectacular' quarter?

Private lender, ICICI Bank is just a couple of rupees away from crossing its 1-year high on stock exchanges. During the Muhurat trading, ICICI Bank saw strong buying thanks to its eye-catching set of numbers in the second quarter of FY23. The bank was among the top bull in the banking basket on Monday. In Q2Y23, the bank surpassed estimates with double-digit growth in profitability and interest income, while margins stood healthier and asset quality improved further. Analysts have set a 'buy' rating on the bank with a target price ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹1,135 apiece.

