Is ICICI Bank the new trend setter in banking stocks after 'spectacular' quarter?

Private lender, ICICI Bank is just a couple of rupees away from crossing its 1-year high on stock exchanges. During the Muhurat trading, ICICI Bank saw strong buying thanks to its eye-catching set of numbers in the second quarter of FY23. The bank was among the top bull in the banking basket on Monday. In Q2Y23, the bank surpassed estimates with double-digit growth in profitability and interest income, while margins stood healthier and asset quality improved further. Analysts have set a 'buy' rating on the bank with a target price ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹1,135 apiece.
When trading in the markets were allowed from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm on Monday, investors were quick to add ICICI Bank shares to their portfolios. The stock rose nearly 3% in just an hour. It touched an intraday high of ₹932.90 apiece which was just a couple of rupees away from the 52-week high of ₹936.35 apiece.
The stock closed around ₹925.90 apiece up by ₹18.75 or 2.07% on BSE. Its market cap is more than ₹6.45 lakh crore.
ICICI Bank stayed among the top five performers on the Sensex and Nifty 50, while it was the best performer in the banking space.
The reason behind stellar buying would be a spectacular set of figures the bank posted in Q2 of FY23.
During the July to September 2022 quarter, ICICI Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore in Q2FY23 rising by 37% from ₹5,511 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) jumped by 26% yoy to ₹14,787 crore in Q2FY23 as against ₹11,690 crore in Q2 of FY22. Also, the net interest margin came in at 4.31% in the quarter.
Further, the bank's asset quality improved with gross NPA coming at 3.19% in Q2FY23 versus 3.41% in Q1FY23 and 4.82% in Q2FY22. The net NPA ratio bettered to 0.61% in Q2FY23 against 0.70% in Q1FY23 and 0.99% in Q2FY22.
As of September 30, 2022, the bank's deposits jumped by 12% yoy to ₹1,090,008 crore, while advances zoomed by 23% yoy to ₹938,563 crore.
Should you buy ICICI Bank shares?
In a report, Manish Agarwalla and Sujal Kumar Research Analysts at Phillip Capital said, "ICICI bank reports another strong and steady financial performance, with NIM surprising positively. The improvement in unit-level profitability driven by rising margin; lower acquisition/servicing cost and better credit behaviour have resulted in market share gain for the bank. We believe ICICIBC is best placed among peer banks given its strong digital capabilities to underwrite loan at accelerated pace. With strong balance sheet and capital position, the bank is geared to capitalise growth opportunity in the system."
The duo's note added, "We expect continued improvement in the return on risk-weighted asset for the bank, and is all set to be the highest in the industry by FY23. We expect earnings growth of +24%/20% in FY23e/24e translating into RoA of 2%/2.1%. At CMP, ICICIBC trades at 2.9x/2.4x FY23e/24e core ABVPS of ₹265/307 (valuing subsidiaries at ₹175). We maintain Buy with a revised TP of ₹1080 (Rs1070 earlier)."
Meanwhile, in a report, Raj Jha Research Analyst at Edelweiss Financial Services said, "ICICI Bank (ICICI) reported a spectacular set of numbers with NIM for the quarter being highest in at least a decade and RoA for the quarter being the second highest since at least 2007. YoY credit growth is also the highest in at least 12 years. Asset quality continued to improve too, with QoQ moderation in slippages reported by the bank."
Jha added, "We expect the bank to report consistent mid to high teens credit growth and project RoA and RoE of 2% and 16%, respectively, in FY24E. We believe the bank’s shares will continue undergoing a rerating and maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised TP of ₹1,135/share."
Further, Ajit Kumar Kabi analyst at LKP Securities in a report said, "We expect its loan book to grow at CAGR of 20% over FY22-24E, led by technology initiatives. The credit cost normalization is underway. We estimate a return ratio ROA/ROE of 1.8% and 15% in FY23E. We value the standalone entity with 3xFY24E BVPS ( ₹320) and of investment in subsidiaries and JVs ( ₹138 per share); we arrive at a target price of ₹1,097. We recommend BUY with a potential upside of 21%."
So far in the current year, ICICI Bank shares have jumped by over 21% on Dalal Street.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
