Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow?

Trading activity on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 8th March 2024 i.e. on Friday this week. As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, BSE and NSE will remain closed on 8th March 2024 as the whole nation will be celebrating the Mahashivratri festival tomorrow. Therefore, 8th March 2024 will be a stock market holiday. However, the commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions but it will resume trading activities in the evening session at 5:00 PM.

This means, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment on Friday. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market on Friday this week. As mentioned above, the commodity market will remain open in the evening shirt from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

List of stock market holidays

It should be noted that Mahashivratri is one of the three stock market holidays falling in March 2024. After Mahashivratri, the full list of stock market holidays in 2024 suggests that the Indian stock market will be closed on March 25, 2024, and March 29, 2024, for Holi and Good Friday festivals respectively. So, the next stock market holiday after the Mahashivcratri 2024 will fall on 25th March 2024 for the Holi festival.

One should note that Mahashivratri 2024 is the second stock market holiday falling in 2024. The first stock market holiday was observed on 26th January 2024 for the Republic Day festival. There was no stock holiday in February 2024. However, there were two stock market holidays in January 2024. The first stock market holiday of 2024 fell on 22nd January 2024 because in the wake of 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the State Government of Maharashtra declared a public holiday on 22nd January 2024. The Indian stock market had remained open on 20th January 2024 despite being a Saturday. The BSE and NSE conducted a full trading session on 20th January 2024 by postponing the special live trading session. Later, the special live trading session took place on 2nd March 2024.

After March 2024, there will be two stock market holidays falling in April 2024 on the 11th and 17th date of the month. The BSE and NSE will remain closed on 11th April 2024 and 17th April 2024 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) and Ram Navmi.

