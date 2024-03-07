Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow?
The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday dur to Mahashivratri 2024 festival
Trading activity on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 8th March 2024 i.e. on Friday this week. As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, BSE and NSE will remain closed on 8th March 2024 as the whole nation will be celebrating the Mahashivratri festival tomorrow. Therefore, 8th March 2024 will be a stock market holiday. However, the commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions but it will resume trading activities in the evening session at 5:00 PM.
