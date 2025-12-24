Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Christmas 2025?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed for trading on Thursday, December 25, on account of Christmas, according to the holiday calendar available on the exchanges.

Both the stock exchanges — BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) — will remain shut for trading tomorrow. Trading will resume on Friday, December 26, 2025.

This marks the only holiday for the month of December, and the last for the year. Along with the stock exchanges, the commodity exchange MCX will be shut for trading in the morning session, but will open for the evening session from 5 pm onwards.

After tomorrow, the next stock market holiday will fall in the upcoming year 2026. As per the holiday calendar for 2026, Indian stock markets will be next closed on January 26, 2026, Republic Day, followed by

Stock market trend The stock market holiday arrives amid a muted market trend with lack of fresh cues and investors now focussed on the next year. The benchmarks Nifty and Sensex have risen around 10% in 2025 YTD while broader markets Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcaps have underperformed.

As markets look beyond short-term and begin to position for the next phase of the economic cycle, investor focus is shifting toward regions with resilient fundamentals, reasonable valuations and improving earnings visibility—setting the stage for a potential reset in market leadership.

Indian equities are well positioned for a recovery after a period of relative underperformance, supported by improving earnings visibility and a more favourable macro environment, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage said domestic markets could regain lost ground as corporate fundamentals strengthen and global conditions turn more supportive.

In its latest outlook report, Motilal Oswal highlighted that valuations, especially in large-cap stocks, remain reasonable, with the Nifty trading at 21.3x price-to-earnings, close to its long-term average of 20.8x. The brokerage expects earnings to deliver mid-teens growth over FY26 and FY27, aided by supportive domestic macro indicators and an easing of geopolitical risks.

“We have a positive outlook on Indian equities and believe that Indian markets are well poised to retrace the underperformance of CY2025, supported by better earnings prospects, supportive domestic macros, and improved geopolitical situation,” the brokerage said, adding that fears around weaker nominal GDP impacting corporate profits appear overstated.