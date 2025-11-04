Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed for trading on Wednesday, November 5, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the holiday calendar available on the exchanges.

Both the stock exchanges — BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) — will remain shut for trading tomorrow in observance of the Gurpurab.

This marks the only holiday for the month of November, and the second last for the year. Along with the stock exchanges, the commodity exchange MCX will be shut for trading in the morning session, but will open for the evening session from 5 pm onwards.

Gurpurab, a gazetted holiday in India, is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism.

Market holidays in 2025 After tomorrow, the next and the last stock market holidays will fall on Thursday, December 25, to mark the festival of Christmas. On this day, both BSE and NSE will not conduct any trading. Moreover, MCX will also be shut for both trading sessions.

The holiday calendar for 2026 will be released by the exchanges towards the end of December.

Stock market trend The stock market holiday arrives amid heightened volatility, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continue to oscillate between advances and pullbacks.

The volatility is seen amid the ongoing Q2 results season on Dalal Street and the expectations of a trade deal with the US. Moreover, with indices just a stone's throw away from record high levels, investors are booking profits at higher levels.

Sensex has declined in three of the last four trading sessions, with the 30-pack index down almost 500 points or 0.62% at 83,460 levels. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty declined to below the 25,600 level in trade today, shedding 170 points or 0.66%.

“The Nifty continued its lower highs and lower lows formation, slipping below the 25,600 mark. Momentum indicators and oscillators have given a sell crossover on the daily chart, indicating that short-term weakness is likely to persist. Immediate support is placed at the 21-DMA near 25,570, followed by psychological support at the 25,500 levels,” said Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking.

On the flip side, a decisive move above 25,800 would negate the bearish setup and open the door for a fresh upside, Jain said. Overall, the Nifty is expected to trade within a broader range of 25,400–25,800 levels in the near term, as per the expert.

So far in 2025, however, Sensex has gained 6% and Nifty 50 has risen nearly 8%.

