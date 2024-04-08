Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow on Gudi Padwa 2024?
Stock market holidays: As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2024, two trade holidays are falling in this month
Stock market holiday: As the entire nation is gearing up to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024 on 9th April 2024, the Indian stock market investors might get confused about whether the activity on NSE and BSE will take place tomorrow or not. To know the official answer to this question, stock market investors and observers are advised to look at the full list of Indian stock market holidays 2024. As per the stock market holidays 2024, which is available on the official website of BSE — www.bseindia.com. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link https://www.bseindia.com/static/markets/marketinfo/listholi.aspx and check the full list of stock market holidays iin 2024.
