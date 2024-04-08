Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow on Gudi Padwa 2024?

Stock market holiday: As the entire nation is gearing up to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2024 on 9th April 2024, the Indian stock market investors might get confused about whether the activity on NSE and BSE will take place tomorrow or not. To know the official answer to this question, stock market investors and observers are advised to look at the full list of Indian stock market holidays 2024. As per the stock market holidays 2024 , which is available on the official website of BSE — www.bseindia.com. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link https://www.bseindia.com/static/markets/marketinfo/listholi.aspx and check the full list of stock market holidays iin 2024.

Tomorrow share market open or closed?

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, which is available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain open on Tuesday i.e. on Gudi Padwa 2024. This means trading activities at the BSE and NSE will take place as usual. As per the list of stock market holidays in the current year, the immediate stock market holiday falls on 11th April 2024. The stock market holidays list 2024 says that there will be two stock market holidays in April 2024 and those two trade holidays are 11th April 2024 and 17th April 2024.

Stock market holidays in April 2024

On 11th April 2024, trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended for Ramadan Eid or Eid-Ul-Fitr whereas on 17th April 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed for the Ram Navami festival. After Ram Navmi 2024, there will be no stock market holidays falling in April 2024.

In May 2024, there is only one stock market holiday falling on 1st MAy 2024 for the Maharashtra Day celebration. In June and July also, there is just one stock market holiday. In June 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed on 17th day of the month for the Bakdi Eid festival whereas in July 2024, NSE and BSE will remain closed on the 17th date of the month for Muharram.

Among frontline Indian indices, the Nifty 50 index today touched a new lifetime high of 22,644 mark. The BSE Sensex also climbed to a new peak of 74,692 during Monday deals. In the broad market, the small-cap index climbed to an intraday high of 46,410 level and came close to its lifetime high of 46,821 but the mid-cap index surged over 0.50 percent and hit a new high of 41,113 on Monday.

