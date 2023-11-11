Is Indian stock market open on Diwali 2023?

Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: Indian stock market and other global market bourses remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. However, there are some exceptions to this normal practice. As Diwali 2023 is falling on 12th November 2023 i.e. on Sunday, speculations are rife whether Diwali Muhurat trading will take place on Sunday or not? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For such stock market investors and enthusiasts, there is a piece of stock market news today. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, there will be no action on BSE and NSE on Sunday in day time. However, the symbolic one hour Diwali Muhurat trading will take place in evening.

As per the information available on BSE and NSE, Indian stock markets (NSE and BSE) will open for an hour for Diwali 2023 Muhurat trading on 12th November 2023 (Sunday).

Muhurat trading time 2023 According to the circular issued by NSE and BSE, Muhurat Trading 2023 will take place on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM. This includes 15 minutes pre-market opening session from 6:00 PM to 6:15 PM. Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.

Muhurat trading history Out of last ten Muhurat trading sessions, Indian stock market ended higher on eight sessions. Muhurat trading last year was the best in last ten years as BSE Sensex ended over 524 points higher. However, worst Muhurat trading in last ten years was in 2017 when 30-stock index finished 194 points lower. The other year when key Indian indices ended lower on Muhurat trading was in 2017.

Muhurat trading 2023 strategy On what should be the ideal strategy on Muhurat trading 2023, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Normally, Muhurat trading remains highly volatile. As it is a symbolic trade session, we don't see much liquidity on Muhurat trading. So, my suggestion to Muhurat traders is to choose stocks that have relatively higher liquidity against its peers."

The Profitmart Securities expert said that like Muhurat trding 2022, this year will also be a positive Muhurat trading sessiong citing, "Generally, market gives positive returns ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. As wer are going to poll a new central government next year, I am expecting this factor to work during Muhurat trading as well."

What is Muhurat trading? Muhurat trading is a one-hour trading session that occurs on the day of Diwali. It is considered an auspicious time to invest in stocks. Market investors believe that Diwali is considered to be the ideal time to start new investments. Investors are said to benefit from trading during this session all through the year. It is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

