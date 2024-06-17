Is Indian stock market open today on Eid ul Adha 2024?
There is only one stock market holiday in June 2024 and the next trading holiday will now be on July 17 for Muharram, the stock market holiday list shows. There are a total of 15 holidays in the calendar year 2024.
Stock market holiday: Indian stock market exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed today on account of Eid ul-Adha 2024. All the segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB will remain shut today for Bakri Eid. The stock market holiday calendar 2024 shows Monday, June 17, as a trading holiday for Bakri Eid.
