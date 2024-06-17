Is Indian stock market open today on Eid ul Adha 2024?

Stock market holiday: Indian stock market exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed today on account of Eid ul-Adha 2024. All the segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB will remain shut today for Bakri Eid. The stock market holiday calendar 2024 shows Monday, June 17, as a trading holiday for Bakri Eid.

The equity trading in the Indian share market will resume on Tuesday, June 18.

Moreover, the commodities trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be closed for the morning session today. It will open for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

There is only one stock market holiday in June 2024 and the next trading holiday will now be on July 17 for Muharram, the stock market holiday list shows. There are a total of 15 holidays in the calendar year 2024.

The remaining trading holidays for this year are on July 17 for Muharram, August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Gurunanak Jayanti, and December 25 for Christmas.

Stock Market on Friday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Friday, June 14, led by gains in the auto, consumer durable and financial stocks. The BSE Sensex gained 181.87 points, or 0.24% to close at 76,992.77, while the Nifty 50 settled 66.70 points, or 0.29%, higher at 23,465.60. The benchmark Nifty 50 hit a record high of 23,490.40 during the session.

Broader markets supported the rally as the Nifty Midcap 100 surged 1.05% and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose 0.8%, outperforming the frontliners.

Nifty 50 consolidated in a narrow range throughout the last week and volatility subsided post the election results event as traders focused more on stock specific approach. Nifty closed just below 23,500 with weekly gains of three-tenths of a percent.

“Our markets continued to march higher with new milestones seen post the recent election week volatility. In this up move, FIIs have covered much of their short positions and added new longs which led to the momentum. On the other hand, confidence has resumed amongst market participants with regards to political stability and hence, a lot of stock-specific positive momentum is seen," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

In the coming week, he believes the initial hurdle of Nifty 50 will be seen around 23,500, which has acted as a hurdle in the last week.

“Once this is surpassed, the Nifty could rally towards 23,900 - 24,000 which is the retracement zone of the recent correction. On the lower side, 23,300 followed by 23,000 - 23,900 zones are the supports. Any dips towards the support should be seen as a buying opportunity," said Jain.

He advises traders to look for stock-specific opportunities and trade with a positive bias.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

