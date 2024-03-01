Is Indian stock market open tomorrow?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is going to conduct a special live trading session on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with an intraday switchover to a disaster recovery (DR) site. The NSE special session is being conducted to strengthen the exchanges in the event of any unforeseen incident, which may impact their operations. So, the Indian stock market is expected to remain open on Saturday this week i.e. on 2nd March 2024 during the special trading session. However, only the equity market will be open on Saturday. Trading in the commodity market will remain suspended as usual on the weekend days.

Activity in cash, F&O segment

Speaking on the NSE's special live trading session taking place tomorrow, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of WealthWave Insights said, "Trading in the equity and F&O segment will remain open on Saturday during the special trading session tomorrow. However, there will be no activity taking place in the commodity market. Trading in the commodity market will remain suspended as usual on the weekend days."

Also Read: Sensex at record high: 5 reasons why Indian stock market is rising today

On what can be expected in the Indian stock market during the special trading session tomorrow, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Market volume is expected to remain low as the session is more important from the technical perspective than any other perspective. This session aimed at strengthening the Indian exchanges in the event of any unforeseen event, which may hit the market operations."

In an NSE circular released on 14th February 2024, a special live trading session was announced saying, "Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from primary site to disaster recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024 in equity and equity derivatives segments."

As per the mandate by capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market infrastructure intermediaries (MIIs) are required to perform a switchover to their DR site as part of the business continuity plan.

Special live trading session timing

The session will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 AM. The second special live trading session will commence at 11:30 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM.

During the March 2 session, all futures contracts can fluctuate within a five percent operating range during the special trading session. Securities in the Future and Options (F&O) segment will have upper and lower circuit limits of five percent, while those with a two percent limit will maintain their existing two percent circuit limit, according to NSE. The measure prevents excessive volatility and maintains market stability during the live trading session.

The special session was to be held on January 20 but due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a full-fledged trading session was held on January 20, and January 22 was declared a holiday for stock markets.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!