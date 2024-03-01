Is Indian stock market open tomorrow?
NSE special session: The NSE is going to conduct a special live trading session on 2nd March 2024
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is going to conduct a special live trading session on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with an intraday switchover to a disaster recovery (DR) site. The NSE special session is being conducted to strengthen the exchanges in the event of any unforeseen incident, which may impact their operations. So, the Indian stock market is expected to remain open on Saturday this week i.e. on 2nd March 2024 during the special trading session. However, only the equity market will be open on Saturday. Trading in the commodity market will remain suspended as usual on the weekend days.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started