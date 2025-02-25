Is Indian stock market open tomorrow on Mahashivratri 2025?

Stocks market holiday: Amid the bloodbath in the Indian stock market for the last two weeks, the nation is preparing to celebrate Mahashivratri on 26 February 2025, i.e., tomorrow. From the stock market perspective, some investors may be confused about whether trading activity will continue on Wednesday or it will be a stock market holiday. To solve this confusion, stock market followers are advised to look at the list of stock market holidays in 2025.

According to the list of stock market holidays in February 2025, one stock market holiday will fall on 26 February 2025, i.e., on Wednesday. The list says that trading activities on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 26 February 2025 for Mahashivratri 2025. So, the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow for the Mahashivratru festival. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended on Wednesday due to the Mahashivratri 2025. However, the commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions but resume trading activities at 5:00 PM.

This means there will be no action in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB Segments on Friday. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market on Wednesday. As mentioned above, the commodity market will remain open from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM in the evening shift.

List of stock market holidays A total of 18 stock market holidays are announced in 2025, and Mahasivratri will be the first stock market holiday in 2025. It should be noted that Mahashivratri 2025 is the only stock market holiday falling in February 2025. After the Mahashivratri festival, the next stock market holiday for Holi will fall on 14 March 2025. Two stock market holidays will fall in March 2025 — 14 March 2025 for Holi and 31 March 2025 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). In April, there will be four stock market holidays falling on 1st April 2025 for annual bank closing, 10 April 2025 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday (Ramzan Id). Two stock market holidays are announced in May 2025: 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day and 12 May 2025 for Buddha Purnima. There will be no trade holidays in June and July 2025.

After Buddha Pournima, the next stock market holiday falls on 15 August 2025 for Independence Day / Parsi New Year. After Independence Day, one more stock market holiday will fall in August 2025 on the 27th date of the month for Ganesh Chaturthi.