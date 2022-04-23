Is it opportune to move from IT to commodity stocks?

Stocks to buy today: After ushering in new year 2022, IT stocks have been underperforming. IT majors like TCS, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Tech shares have given zero return in 2022. In YTD time, TCS share price has dipped from ₹3815 to ₹3615 apiece levels, logging over 5 per cent loss in this time. In 2022, Wipro share price has crashed around 25 per cent, Infosys share price has tumbled around 16 per cent whereas HCL Tech shares nosedived near 17 per cent. According to stock market experts, barring few IT stocks, most of the IT shares are expected to continue underperforming in short to medium term. They said that IT companies are expected to feel the heat of lower margin and higher attrition in short to medium term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}