Is it the right time to invest in mutual funds today amid volatility in the Indian stock market? EXPLAINED

Stock market today: The Indian stock market plunged nearly 4 per cent on Monday rising global trade tensions and renewed concerns about a potential US recession. Experts advise mutual fund (MF) investors to proceed with caution and avoid making significant buying or selling during this period of market volatility.

On April 7, Indian stock markets saw a steep decline, reflecting a global downturn triggered by escalating trade tensions and heightened recession fears.

Experts attribute the market slump to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of broad tariffs, which fueled worries of a global trade war and dampened investor confidence worldwide. However, they note that India remains relatively well-placed among emerging markets, thanks to the comparatively lower US tariffs it faces.

Mutual funds safe bet amid volatile market SIP investors in mutual funds earn returns based on the average NAV over their investment period. During market downturns, when the NAV drops, investors receive more units for the same monthly investment. Similarly, when the market recovers and NAV rises, they receive fewer units for the same SIP amount.

“Mutual fund SIP investors need not bother about the stock market crash, and current volatility provides a window of opportunity for fresh equity investors to start a new mutual fund SIP,” said Jitendra Solanki, a SEBI registered tax and investment expert.

Is it right time to invest in Mutual Funds? Manikaran Singal, Founder goodmoneying.com says that because the stock market has crashed and equity mutual funds' NAVs have fallen to an attractive level, however, one should not start investing in equity mutual funds.

Singhal further insisted on time horizon being the foremost important factor to play while investing in mutual funds. “If someone has a time horizon of seven years or more, then only one should go for the mutual fund's SIP,” he said.

He further explained that those with at least three years' perspective can use equity savings funds. “Those investors with less than a three-year time horizon are advised to remain away from equity mutual funds. Balanced advantage funds are advised instead of mutual funds SIP for an investor with a three to five-year time horizon,” he added.