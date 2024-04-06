Is it wise to buy HDFC Bank shares before Q4 results 2024?
HDFC Bank shares witnessed a sharp upside move last week after a better-than-expected Q4FY24 business update
HDFC Bank shares witnessed strong buying interest in the week gone by. In one week time, HDFC Bank share price appreciated to the tune of 6 percent, which triggered speculations about the large-cap banking stock coming out of the base-building mode after the merger with HDFC Ltd. HDFC Bank is expected to declare its Q4 results 2024 on 20th April 2024. According to stock market experts, HDFC Bank share price witnessed a sharp upside movement last week after the private lender reported a better-than-expected Q4FY24 business update. They said that the stock is facing a strong hurdle at ₹1,730 apiece level and on breaching this resistance, one can expect strong upside movement in HDFC Bank shares.
