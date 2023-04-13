Infosys Q4 results for the financial year 2022-23 is expected today and market is expecting quarterly numbers of the Indian IT major to the tune of its expectations. However, stock market experts believe that after the announcement of Tata Consultancy Services or TCS Q4 results on Wednesday, market would be waiting for the Infosys guidance after the announcement of results because it would put better picture of the Indian IT business. However, they said that after US Fed's flag off on economic slowdown due to bank crisis in US,, Indian IT business is expected to remain challenged in next one to two quarters.

US economic slowdown in focus

On what can be expected from Infosys results, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "I would advise stock market investors to focus on guidance instead of the quarterly numbers because IT companies may have to face challenge to sustain their business in next one to two quarters due to looming economic slowdown concerns due to bank crisis in US. As Indian IT companies draw near 40 per cent of their business from the BFSI segment in the US and European countries, any escalation of the economic crisis in the US can have a severe impact on the business volume of Indian IT companies."

On why better Infosys Q4 results should not be a criteria for taking position in Infosys or any other IT stock, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "IT companies are reporting better numbers due to layoffs and it has happened in American IT companies as well. So, better Infosys guidance would be a better fundamental to draw any conviction instead of Q4 results. As US Fed has already raised concerns about looming economic slowdown in the US due to bank crisis, Indian IT companies are expected to feel the margin pressure in upcoming quarters. So, my advice for the IT shareholders is to wait till Infosys guidance comes and if they found any negative on the margins and dollar guidance, they should exit their positions in the IT stocks and wait for ideal levels to re-enter."

Outlook for Nifty IT index

Expecting downtrend in Nifty IT index,, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Nifty IT index is looking weak on chart pattern and it may become further weak if the index breaches the current support placed at 28,300 levels. One should initiate buying IT stocks only when the Nifty IT index gives breakout above 29,100 levels."

Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock to buy?

Advising positional investors to buy large-cap IT stocks at proper levels, Ravi Singhal of GCL Broking said, "For long term investors, IT stocks can be good option to accumulate maintaining buy on dips. But, initial rally would come from the large-cap IT stocks like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, etc. Out of these large-cap IT stocks, Infosys shares are better placed in comparison to TCS and other stocks. We suggest long-term investors to buy Infosys followed by TCS, HCL Tec, etc. for at least two year time horizon."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.