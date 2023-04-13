Is it wise to exit IT stocks before Infosys results?2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:26 PM IST
- Infosys share price today is under sell off heat ahead of Infosys Q4 results announcement
Infosys Q4 results for the financial year 2022-23 is expected today and market is expecting quarterly numbers of the Indian IT major to the tune of its expectations. However, stock market experts believe that after the announcement of Tata Consultancy Services or TCS Q4 results on Wednesday, market would be waiting for the Infosys guidance after the announcement of results because it would put better picture of the Indian IT business. However, they said that after US Fed's flag off on economic slowdown due to bank crisis in US,, Indian IT business is expected to remain challenged in next one to two quarters.
