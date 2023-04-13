Is it wise to exit IT stocks before Infosys results?

On why better Infosys Q4 results should not be a criteria for taking position in Infosys or any other IT stock, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "IT companies are reporting better numbers due to layoffs and it has happened in American IT companies as well. So, better Infosys guidance would be a better fundamental to draw any conviction instead of Q4 results. As US Fed has already raised concerns about looming economic slowdown in the US due to bank crisis, Indian IT companies are expected to feel the margin pressure in upcoming quarters. So, my advice for the IT shareholders is to wait till Infosys guidance comes and if they found any negative on the margins and dollar guidance, they should exit their positions in the IT stocks and wait for ideal levels to re-enter."

