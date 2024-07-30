Is Jamna Auto stock still a ’buy’ after 440% rally in 4 years? Here’s what ICICI Securities says

ICICI Securities notes the M&HCV sector's recovery and structural growth drivers, with Jamna Auto set to benefit from its strong market position and strategic diversification.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Jul 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Trade Now
Is Jamna Auto stock still a 'buy' after 440% rally in 4 years? Here's what ICICI Securities says
Is Jamna Auto stock still a ’buy’ after 440% rally in 4 years? Here’s what ICICI Securities says(Pixabay)

Jamna Auto, a prominent manufacturer of suspension products, has experienced a remarkable 440% increase in its share price over the past four years, reaching a new peak of 144 per share in April.

The stock is poised to continue its upward trend and achieve new record highs, driven by the company’s Lakshya 50XT vision. This strategic initiative focuses on mitigating risks associated with the cyclical commercial vehicle market through product innovation and capitalising on opportunities such as aging fleet replacements, electric buses, and the revival of the scrappage policy, as highlighted in a recent ICICI Securities note.

Also Read | Q1 results preview: Ancillary cos to post healthy double-digit revenue growth

As a result, ICICI Securities has maintained a 'buy' rating on Jamna Auto with a target price of 170 per share, suggesting a potential upside of 23% from the stock’s previous closing price.

M&HCV sector recovery

The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) sector has rebounded strongly post-COVID, approaching its pre-pandemic peak of 3.9 lakh units in FY19. For FY24, volumes are projected at 3.7 lakh units. ICICI Securities notes that, despite this recovery, growth may moderate over the next few years due to structural factors.

These include sustained government support for capital expenditure (with the FY25 budget outlay at 11.1 lakh crore, or 3.4% of GDP), the need for fleet replacements due to aging vehicles, and the revival of the scrappage policy.

Also Read | Auto ancillary vs OEMs: Which industry is better for investment?

The government's emphasis on electric buses also contributes positively to the sector. With these structural drivers in place, the industry is projected to experience healthy growth in the high single digits over FY24–26, positioning Jamna Auto as a key beneficiary due to its leadership in the M&HCV suspension market.

The focus on electric buses also adds a positive dimension. With these structural drivers in place, the brokerage expects the industry to report healthy growth (high single digit) over FY24–26E, with Jamna Auto as a beneficiary given its leadership position in the M&HCV suspension space.

Strategic diversification

Jamna Auto’s Lakshya 50XT vision aims to boost sales from new products to 50% (from 47%), expand new market sales to 50% (from 21%), increase Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) to 50% (from 30%), and raise the dividend payout to 50% (from47%) by FY27.

Also Read | Eicher Motors stock crosses ₹5,000 mark for the first time, up 32% in 6 months

ICICI Securities considers this plan a positive structural move for long-term growth. The company is also growing internationally, having signed an MoU with Eicher Motors and investing 125 crore in a new plant in Indore.

Robust financials

Jamna Auto demonstrates strong financial health with consistent RoCE above 25%, positive cash flow from operations.

"It has lean B/S (Debt: Equity at 0.2x as of FY24), thereby providing high margin of safety to our investment thesis and support valuations going forward," said the brokerage. 

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 02:12 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIs Jamna Auto stock still a ’buy’ after 440% rally in 4 years? Here’s what ICICI Securities says

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

319.10
02:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.7%)

Indian Oil Corporation

183.30
02:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
3.1 (1.72%)

Tata Steel

163.55
02:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
0.7 (0.43%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

351.90
02:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
14.1 (4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PCBL

328.85
02:12 PM | 30 JUL 2024
29.2 (9.74%)

Fine Organic Industries

5,861.25
02:12 PM | 30 JUL 2024
508 (9.49%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,651.10
02:12 PM | 30 JUL 2024
368.7 (8.61%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

197.30
02:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
14.4 (7.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue