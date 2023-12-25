Is Lloyds Engineering Works still a 'buy' after a 196% rally in 2023? Here's what Ventura Securities says
Domestic brokerage firm Ventura Securities has initiated coverage on Lloyds Engineering Works, giving it a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹71 per share. The brokerage expects the company's revenues to grow at a CAGR of 47% and its EBITDA and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 59% and 66% respectively.
Lloyds Engineering Works (formerly Lloyds Steels Industries) saw its shares grow exponentially this year, rewarding its shareholders handsomely. The company shares, which were trading at ₹15.44 apiece at the start of 2023, have risen 196.43% to trade at the current value of ₹45.77.
