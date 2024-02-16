Is market correction on the horizon amid high valuations?
Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities suggests that there are no immediate negative factors that could prompt a significant correction in the market. However, it highlights overvaluation in the majority of sectors and stocks, with the market willing to overpay for weak business models
Indian markets have been on an upward trajectory since May 2023 (leaving minor setbacks aside), particularly evident in the substantial rally witnessed in mid-and small-cap stocks. Many of these stocks have delivered exceptional returns, significantly multiplying investors' wealth within a short timeframe.
