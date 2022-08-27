Is NDTV still a good buy?6 min read . 10:30 AM IST
My first memory of NDTV goes back to the time it had this slick show called 'The World this Week' on the national channel, Doordarshan.
Every Friday night, Prannoy Roy, dressed in his crisp suits and armed with a great English diction, would appear on TV and summarise important events and happenings around the world.
For most kids growing up in the eighties and the nineties, this show was our window into global news and entertainment.
Of course, as India liberalized and opened its economy, NDTV also morphed into a big media house, running a clutch of channels and emerging as a big news brand. And while Prannoy Roy was no longer on air that frequently, I am sure he has played a stellar role behind the scenes.
Well, the reason I started this piece with a short introduction on NDTV is because of its stock price going bonkers.
In a market where even the best quality stocks are struggling to keep their heads above the water, NDTV has more than doubled in the last two months.
The stock is up more than 100% since the start of July 2022 and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon. Now, the reason for this buoyancy is the rumour mills going into an overdrive regarding a hostile takeover of the company.
In fact, these may not even be rumours anymore. A change in ownership looks like a very strong possibility now. On Tuesday, Adani group company Adani Enterprises put out an announcement that it will acquire 29.18% stake in the NDTV group through a subsidiary company.
Well, it did not stop here.
The company also said that it will launch an open offer to buy another 26% of NDTV's shares. If this goes through, it will make Adani Enterprises a majority shareholder of one of India's biggest news brands.
The announcement has left a bad taste for the founders of NDTV, veteran journalists Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy. But there seems to be very little that they can do now.
To be honest, the fault does lie at their end to a great extent.
Had they not agreed to part with an ownership stake of almost 30% in exchange for the inability to pay a ₹4 bn loan they took more than 13 years ago, it wouldn't have come to this.
However, since the loan remained unpaid, the lender will exercise his right of converting the loan into shares and hand over the opportunity to the Adanis on a platter.
And while this whole saga plays out, it is the retail investor who's laughing all the way to the bank.
As I said earlier, the stock is up a massive 140% over the last 3 months as compared to just 8% gains on the BSE Sensex.
In fact, the stock is up so much that it is now well above the offer open price of ₹294 per share based on a formula devised by the regulatory agency SEBI.
To be honest, forget the current price of ₹385 per share, I find the stock to be massively overvalued even at the open offer price of ₹294 per share.
I have arrived at this conclusion by glancing through the historical financials of NDTV.
Although I was aware that the company was struggling, I had no idea that it was loss making for many years in a row before its turnaround in FY18.
It was only in FY19 that the company turned profitable, recording a small profit of ₹100 m. Between FY11 and FY18, its bottom line was a sea of red, racking up cumulative losses to the tune of almost ₹6 bn.
This erosion of net worth led the debt-to-equity ratio to climb precipitously, going as high as 4x at one point in time.
However, since FY19, there has been a turnaround in the company's fortunes although the topline hasn't grown much. In fact, it has remained almost stagnant.
Thanks mainly to a tight lid on advertisement & sales promotion expenses as well as program production expenses, the company has managed to grow its profits almost nine-fold from a low base of ₹100 m in FY19 to ₹870 m in the trailing twelve-month period.
What is more, its debt-to-equity ratio has also come down drastically with the debt now being just 10% of its equity based on FY22 numbers.
Despite the marked improvement in fundamentals, does the company deserve its current share price of ₹384 per share?
Well, I don't think so.
Even if you consider an earnings power or the earnings capacity of ₹12 per share for the company, (ignoring the poor performance of the earlier years and considering only the recent performance) and give it a PE multiple of 20x, the intrinsic value per share works out to be ₹240 per share.
Slap a margin of safety of at least 1/3rd of the intrinsic value and the ideal buy price comes further down to around ₹165 per share. This is a far cry from the current share price of 384 per share. In fact, the stock seems to be more than 1.5x as expensive as compared to our assessment of the intrinsic value of the stock.
In other words, based on how we value companies, the current stock price has a speculative component that's 50% of the investment component based on the stock's intrinsic value.
Investors seem to be banking on the fact that the Adanis may revise the offer price upwards and are hence making a beeline for the stock.
However, I don't think this is the right approach to investing in any stock let alone NDTV. Your investments have to be based on an informed guess about the intrinsic value of the company and not on the fact that whether someone will offer a higher price to you few months down the line.
Doing the latter is speculation and not investment in the strict sense of the term. Therefore, if you want to speculate, do it by all means. But be aware that it is speculation where losses can come as fast as the gains and don't allocate a large percentage of your portfolio to it.
So, coming back to NDTV, I think it was a great buy when the stock had crashed to ₹25 per share back in March 2020. There was certainly a huge margin of safety on offer. It was a good buy even as back as Dec 2021 when the stock climbed to around ₹80 per share.
However, the risk reward does not seem to be in favour of investors at the current price point. That's not how you invest in multibaggers stocks.
