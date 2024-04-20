Is Nvidia share price under bears' grip? — explained
Nvidia share price has retraced to the tune of 22% against its life time high of $974 apiece
Nvidia's share price witnessed a heavy sell-off on Friday as the Nvidia stock tumbled to the tune of 10 percent in the last session of the week gone by. The Nasdaq-listed stock opened lower at $831.50 apiece on Friday and went on to touch an intraday low of $756.06 per share during Friday deals, logging an intraday loss of 10.70 percent on Friday. Interestingly, the darling of US stock market investors seemed less interested in Nvidia shares even after this huge intraday plunge. Comparing the record high touched by Nvidia shares around a month ago, the tech stock has retraced to the tune of 22 percent and yet there were no signs of bottom fishing in this US stock at lower levels. this has put doubt into the minds of US stock market investors as to whether the tech stock has gone under the grips of bears.
