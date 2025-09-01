Subscribe

Is Pavna Industries share price really down by 90% today? Explained

Pavna Industries stock split: Small-cap stock Pavna Industries' share price reflected an over 90% fall from its last closing price on the National Stock Exchange in trade on Monday, September 1, following the record date for its stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

Saloni Goel
Published1 Sep 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Is Pavna Industries share price really down by 90% today? Explained
Is Pavna Industries share price really down by 90% today? Explained(Pixabay)

Pavna Industries stock split: Small-cap stock Pavna Industries' share price reflected an over 90% fall from its last closing price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in trade on Monday, September 1, following the record date for its stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

On the NSE, Pavna Industries' share price traded at a low of 40.70 per share. Meanwhile, its last close was 413.20. But is the stock down by a whopping 90%? Not really.

In reality, the Pavna Industries share price is down just 1.45%.

Pavna Industries Stock Split

Today, September 1, is the record date for the 1:10 stock split announced by Pavna Industries. This means that if an investor held one share of 10, they would end up with 10 shares of Re 1.

The total number of shares jumps, but the price per share is adjusted downward, keeping the overall value of the investment the same. So, the 90% drop is not actually a loss in value — it's just a mathematical price adjustment due to the stock split.

So, there is no actual gain or loss — just a change in the number of shares and price per share. After the record date, the original company’s share price adjusts downward to reflect the impact of the stock split.

Therefore, the adjusted closing price following the Pavna Industries stock split is 41.30, thus resulting in a mere over 1% loss in the small-cap counter.

Pavna Industries Q1 Results

According to the company's latest earnings report, released on August 8 for the April to June quarter, it reflected a massive 47.5% year-over-year (YoY) decline in net profit.

The profit for Q1 of FY26 came in at 118.43 lakh, as against 225.93 lakh in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The figure was also lower on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 144.10 lakh posted in the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations declined 24% YoY to 5810.33 lakh during the quarter under review, according to the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
