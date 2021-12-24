Is Santa Claus coming to Dalal Street?

Markets will continue to see volatility and whipsaw-like movements as they respond to Omicron-related development and the monthly expiry. The week may see sectoral rotation, with beaten-down industries gaining traction. Because the underlying tone in realty and Auto is optimistic, a purchase on dips approach can be used. IT is gaining momentum and trading at all-time highs, aided by Accenture's stellar performance. Banks on the other hand, remain weak and are unlikely to see significant buying until the end of the year. Investors can further examine the monthly expiry rollover data to capitalise on sectoral rotation and identify if the Santa Claus Rally will occur. Nifty50 closed the week at 17,003.75, up by 0.11%.