Should you buy on dips in this current market?

Technically, says Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, the Nifty ended with a Doji formation at a crucial juncture of 200 and 100-DMA which coincides with a 38.2% retracement of the previous rally. “Therefore it will be important to see whether bulls manage to show confidence or not. If Nifty manages to bounce back from here then we can expect a pullback towards 20-DMA of 17500 while if it fails to hold its 200-DMA then 17000-16900 is the next important support zone."

