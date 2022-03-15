Is share buyback a good idea?

Even someone like Warren Buffet has employed buyback when he has felt that the shares of his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc., were trading at depressed prices. He goes on to clearly state that the directors of Berkshire Hathaway would authorize a buyback only if the price at which the share was traded was well below the intrinsic value of the share. The intrinsic value of the share is not the share price but the price arrived at as a fair value based on business operations. Such clarity, transparency, and integrity is quite admirable. Probably, no other company that has announced a buyback programme has bothered to clarify the principles that they would go by when evaluating a buyback option. The decision to announce a buyback has often been without any sound logic.