Is share market open on Dussehra? Check full list of stock market holidays 2023

Stock market holidays 2023: Amid Dussehra 2023 festival falling on 24th October 2023 i.e. on tomorrow, speculations are rife whether Indian share market is open on Dussehra or not. To get exact answer to this query, stock market enthusiasts need not to move from pillar to post. What they need is to check full list of stock marekt holidays 2023, which is available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To check whether Indian share market is open on Dussehra 2023 or not, one needs to look at the list of 'Trading Holidays' on top of the website. After clicking at the 'Trading Holidays' option, the entire list of stock market holidays in 2023 will get opened. As per the information available on BSE website, there will be stock market holiday on 24th October 2023 i.e. on Tuesday.

As per the 'Trading Holidays' list, there will be no action on BSE and NSE on Tuesday i.e on Duissehra 2023. On account of Dussehra 2023, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 24th October 2023 i.e. on tomorrow. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market in Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of stock market holidays 2023, available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for Maharashtra Day celebration.

Will Commodity market remain open on Dussehra? In Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will resume in evening session at 5:00 PM. This means, there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from morning 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Stock market holidays in October 2023 As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, this is the second of two stock market holidays falling in October 2023. Earlier, Indian stock market was closed on 2nd October 2023 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. So, Dussehra will be the last stock market holiday in October 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Dussehra, there will be three more stock market holidays in 2023. Out of these three stock market holidays left, two will fall in November (14th November 2023 for Diwali Balipratipada, 27th November 2023 for Gurunanak Jayanti) and one in December 2023 (25th December 2023 for Christmas).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!