Is stock market closed tomorrow in India? Holiday in NSE, BSE or trading of shares allowed? Check exchange calendar

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed after a special Muhurat trading session this week for Diwali-Balipratipada. Trading on NSE and BSE will remain shut on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, Nifty and Sensex are seeing some profit booking during Monday’s intraday trading session after last week’s spectacular rally. The benchmark indices registered nearly 8%-9% weekly gain. Nifty was down 51 points at 24,935, whereas BSE Sensex was down 0.21% at 80,840 at 1:05 pm on Monday.

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Diwali stock market holiday Trading on NSE and BSE will remain shut on Tuesday, November 10, on account of the Diwali-Balipratipada holiday. Trading in the capital market, derivatives market, electronic gold receipts (EGR), and debt market will remain shut on Tuesday as it will be a Diwali stock market holiday on November 10.

Stock market on Diwali Muhurat trading session Diwali 2026 was celebrated on Sunday, November 8. NSE and BSE saw range-bound movement during the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday. Nifty and Sensex opened in green but closed the special live trading session marginally lower.

Stock market holiday in November Apart from Diwali-Balipratipada stock market holiday, NSE and BSE will remain shut for another day (apart from weekend) in November. It will be a stock market holiday on November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Trading in equities, commodities and different kinds of segments will remain shut on November 24.

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Apart from the two scheduled stock market holidays in November, NSE and BSE will remain closed on December 25 on the account of Christmas.

Indian stock market today Nifty and Sensex continued to make range-bound movement during Monday’s trading session. Nifty 50 opened lower but saw some recovery in the second half of the trading session. The benchmark index was 0.01% 24,984 points. BSE Sensex was up 28 points 81,028.09. Maruti Suzuki,L&T, Apollo Hospital, Trent, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, M&M were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.