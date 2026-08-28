Is stock market open today? Or NSE, BSE closed for Raksha Bandhan 2026? Check exchange holiday calendar

Stock market holiday 2026: The Indian stock market will remain open on Friday, 28 August, with both exchanges - BSE and NSE operating as usual despite Raksha Bandhan.

Trading in equities and equity derivatives on both exchanges will continue during regular market hours. Investors can buy and sell shares and derivatives as normal, with no changes to the standard trading schedule.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated widely across India and is observed as a public holiday in several states. However, the festival does not feature in the 2026 stock market holiday calendar for the equity and equity derivatives segments of the BSE and NSE.

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Likewise, commodity trading on the MCX will continue without interruption on August 28. Trading in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities will remain operational during the morning as well as evening sessions.

Stock market holidays in 2026 According to the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, there are no scheduled trading holidays in September. As a result, investors will have a full trading month, with the NSE and BSE operating normally on weekdays apart from the regular weekend closures.

The next trading holiday is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026, as per the NSE’s holiday calendar. Other market holidays scheduled for the remainder of the year include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Day Trading holiday 14 September Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October Gandhi Jayanti 10 November Diwali-Balipratipada 24 November Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25 December Christmas

Stock market update The Indian stock market closed lower on Thursday, August 27, weighed down by mixed global signals, rising crude oil prices and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

The Sensex fell 539 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 76,933.59, while the Nifty 50 declined 117 points, or 0.48%, to end at 24,090.85. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 150 slipping 0.10% and the Nifty Smallcap 250 losing 0.12%. The Nifty Bank index dropped 0.47% to close at 57,509.95.

Brent crude futures edged higher, trading near $88 a barrel as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict continued. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened by 10 paise to close provisionally at 95.54 against the US dollar.

Sector-wise, Nifty PSU Bank, Media, Metal, and Oil and Gas indices declined nearly 1% each. FMCG, Auto, Financial Services, and IT stocks also ended lower, falling by up to 0.5%. In contrast, Nifty Pharma, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables gained nearly 1% each.