Stock Market holiday: US stock markets are open for regular trading on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, but investors will soon face a break in the trading calendar as the US prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will follow their standard trading schedules on Tuesday and Wednesday, before shutting completely on Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving Day. Trading will resume on Friday, November 27, but with an early closing bell for Black Friday.

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Both exchanges will operate during their regular core trading hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, investors should account for the shortened trading week when planning their transactions, particularly as liquidity and trading activity may change around the holiday.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday: NYSE, Nasdaq trading hours The NYSE and Nasdaq will remain closed on Thursday, November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving Day. No regular equity trading sessions will take place, giving investors a full-day break from the markets.

Trading will resume on Friday, November 27, although both exchanges will operate on a shortened schedule. The opening bell will ring at the usual 9:30 a.m. ET, but the regular trading session will end at 1:00 p.m. ET, three hours earlier than usual.

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Options traders will have a slightly longer window, with eligible options contracts scheduled to trade until 1:15 p.m. ET. Certain affiliated electronic trading platforms, including NYSE Arca and Nasdaq extended-hours networks, may offer limited trading opportunities until 5:00 p.m. ET.

However, investors should be mindful that liquidity typically thins out after the 1:00 p.m. ET equity market close. Limit orders may therefore offer greater control over execution prices than market orders during these periods.

US stock market holiday calendar 2026: Upcoming closures and bond market timings After the Thanksgiving break, Wall Street will return to its regular weekday trading schedule, apart from the remaining holiday adjustments towards the end of 2026.

The NYSE and Nasdaq will observe the following schedule: Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26 – Full-day market closure.

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Day after Thanksgiving (Black Friday): Friday, November 27 – Early close at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Christmas Eve: Thursday, December 24 – Early close at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25 – Full-day market closure.

The US bond market follows a separate holiday timetable recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Like equities, the bond market will remain closed on Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving. On Friday, November 27, however, fixed-income trading will run from 8:00 a.m. ET until an early close at 2:00 p.m. ET. This gives bond market participants an additional hour of trading compared with equity investors, whose regular session ends at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Bond markets will also close early at 2:00 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, Thursday, December 31. All US financial markets will remain closed on Friday, January 1, 2027, for New Year's Day.

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Cryptocurrency markets, meanwhile, operate continuously, 24 hours a day, including throughout the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday period.

Wall Street rally: Nvidia surge lifts Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq

US equities staged a powerful recovery on Monday, November 23, with technology stocks leading the rebound after Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO revived investor interest in artificial intelligence-related shares.

Nvidia, a major driver of the AI trade, surged 31.5%, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since May 9, 2003. The company had announced Huang's resignation on November 12 following revelations about extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

US President Donald Trump said he had secured an agreement with Nvidia's board to bring Huang back as CEO. However, the decision also attracted criticism from lawmakers across both political parties, who argued that Congress should tighten restrictions on China's access to Nvidia's advanced AI chips.

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The rally helped Wall Street recover from the previous week's sharp sell-off, when concerns surrounding the AI trade pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average into correction territory on Friday.

The Nasdaq-100 added more than $2 trillion in market value on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 also recorded their biggest single-day percentage gains since the market's rally following Trump's pause of the 'Liberation Day' tariff package in April 2025.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped 1,447.98 points, or 3.01%, to 49,595.31. The S&P 500 advanced 326.78 points, or 4.73%, to 7,237.17, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1,471.83 points, or 6.51%, to settle at 24,089.56.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.