Is stock market open tomorrow? BSE, NSE to conduct special live trading session on Jan 20
The sessions aim to switch to the disaster recovery site and will have an operating range of 5% for all futures contracts
Stock market update: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are going to conduct the special live trading session in the equity F&O segment on 20th January 2024 i.e. on Saturday next week. The BSE and NSE aim to switch to the DR site through this special live session. Both BSE and NSE will conduct two special live trading sessions on January 20, 2024.
