Stock market update: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are going to conduct the special live trading session in the equity F&O segment on 20th January 2024 i.e. on Saturday next week. The BSE and NSE aim to switch to the DR site through this special live session. Both BSE and NSE will conduct two special live trading sessions on January 20, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the SEBI mandate, Market Infrastructure Intermediaries (MIIs) are required to perform a switchover to their Disaster Recovery site as part of the business continuity plan.

Is stock market open tomorrow? Speaking on what this special live trading session means, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, at Geojit Financial Services said, "Investors do well to note that Saturday’s trading dynamics will be different for a variety of reasons. For one, a shorter time frame as well as the truncated nature of the session would mean that traders would not have enough time to get their eyes in. Volatility may be limited, as the daily operating range would be restricted to 5% for all stocks and derivatives for the day while those already in the 2% band will continue to remain so. Also important to note that pending orders from the first session would be flushed out before the start of the second session." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "In this special live trading session, investors will be able to place their buy or sell order in cash and F&O segment. But, the session will be small due to which an investor will have to place one's orders at a faster rate. Apart from this, one won't have much time to see the trends as they do in a normal trading session.

The first session will begin at 9:15 AM and it will end at 10:00 AM whereas the second session will begin at 11:30 AM and it will close at 12:30 PM. All futures contracts will have an operating range of 5 per cent in this special live trading session. In this special session, securities will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5%, including stocks that are traded in the F&O segment. Securities that have a 2% upper and lower circuit limits will continue to have a 2% limit.

Special live trading session date, time, other details Issuing a circular regarding the upcoming special live trading session, NSE said, "This is in reference to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/DMS1/CIR/P/2019/43 dated March 26, 2019 regarding framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock Exchanges and depositories and Exchange Circular no. NSE/MSD/44692 dated June 18, 2020 regarding unannounced live trading sessions from Disaster Recovery (DR) Site and circular no. NSE/MSD/48662 dated June 18, 2021 regarding important guidelines in case of switchover of trading system to Disaster Recovery (DR) Site."

The second special live trading session will take place on the DR site. In this second special live session, the pre-open session will begin at 11:15 AM and it will end at 11:30 AM. The normal market will open at 11:30 AM and it will end at 12:30 PM. Call Auction Illiquid session will begin at 11:45 AM and will end at 12:00 hours. The closing Session will open at 12:40 PM and it will end at 12:50 PM. Trading modification time will end at 1:00 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saturday, January 20 is a settlement holiday. Due to this, any credits in the F&O segment and intraday profits from 19th January will not be available for trading during the session. Along with this, the sale proceeds from the BTST sell transaction on January 20, will be settled on Monday, January 22, and the credits will be available for trading on Tuesday, January 23.

