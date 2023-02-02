Is the budget hit or miss for stocks? ICICI Securities decodes for 14 Nifty cos

13) Bharti Airtel: Government has budgeted communication receipt of Rs89500 crore for FY24, while our working shows recurring revenue from licence fees and spectrum usage charge (SUC) is Rs23500 crore; and EMI revenue from the5G auction is Rs10000 crore. Other dues to the government are under moratorium therefore the government will receive no incremental revenues from AGR (adjusted grow revenue) and spectrum dues for earlier auctions. This leaves us with a deficit of Rs56000 crore which the government could have made provision for spectrum auction in FY24, but it still does not explain the entire difference. Bharti Airtel will benefit from repair in the Indian telecom industry which has come a long way in terms of tariffs, and we see telcos have a better pricing environment with only two strong players. Further, in the past eight quarters, Bharti’s incremental AGR market share has positively surprised which has increased visibility for higher sustainable revenue market share for Bharti versus consensus estimates. Bharti is rolling out 5G along with Reliance Jio (RJio) and it has level playing in 5G, unlike 4G, where it lagged RJio by three years in rolling out services. Bharti’s peak capex (including spectrum) is behind, and free cash flow generation organically will reduce net debt by 5-8% per annum at least going forward.