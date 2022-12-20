Is the eClerx Services buyback at 25% premium lucrative?

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

It provides its services primarily to financial institutions, sales and marketing divisions of retail companies, and cable and telecom companies.

eClerx Services was established in 2000 and is India's first publicly listed company offering full-fledged Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) services.

In the Q3 earnings call, the company has guided for margins coming in at 28-32% for the next two quarters.

The company’s management in an interview said that they are confident of achieving double digit growth in financial year 2022-23.

The company’s payout remains high as per its policy. Between 2018 and 2022, the company has paid out approximately 70% of its net profit and 70% of free cashflow to shareholders.

The buyback will not significantly change the long-term fundamentals of the business. It instead offers existing shareholders a good price if they choose to tender their shares.

Shares of the company have fallen 21% so far in 2022.

As the macro environment is uncertain and there are talks of a global recession, IT stocks have remained under pressure. eClerx Services is no exception.

The buyback price at a premium of 25% offers a good opportunity for shareholders of eClerx. The record date is set as 27 December which offers opportunity for other investors too who do not hold eClerx shares at present.

Shareholders received one bonus share for every two shares they held in eClerx.

Apart from buyback, the company has been in spotlight ever since it declared bonus shares in August this year.

Initially, when the company announced to buyback shares a month ago, the price was fixed at ₹1,900 per share. The revised price is now ₹1,750.

5) Last year, the company carried out a share buyback worth ₹3 bn when and its price was pegged at ₹2,850 per share at that time.

4) The total number of shares to be bought back shall be up to 1,714,285 shares representing 3.38% of the total equity.

3) The aggregate amount of buyback is up toRs 3 billion (bn).

2) The IT company will buy back shares at a price of ₹1,750 per share. This is around 25% higher than its current market price of ₹1,380.

1) The board has fixed 27 December 2022 as record date for buyback of shares.

The market regulator wants to put an end to the open market offer route by April 2025. Proposals and discussions are ongoing, and it wants all companies to go through the tender route in the coming years.

So you see, even though the company has decided to buy back shares not exceeding ₹1,850, many investors are willing to sell their shares at a much lower rate.

Last week on Wednesday, Infosys revealed that the company bought back 25,000 shares on BSE and 1.22 m shares on NSE at an average price of ₹1,615.54 apiece.

Take the recent example of Infosys. It’s going down the open market route and will buy shares not exceeding ₹1,850 per share.

In an open market offer however, investors don’t get much excited. In the open market offer, everything is routed through the stock exchange, and the price isn’t fixed. It can vary.

Here, the price will be fixed most probably at a premium and the investors having shares of the company on record date can part with their shares by filling out respective forms over a given period of time.

In a tender offer, the company makes an offer to buy back shares at a particular price.

There are two ways in which companies can execute buybacks – the tender offer route and the open market offer.

Let’s take a look at all the details.

Hoping to instill confidence in investors and return value to them while still making prudent use of funds, eClerx’s management has chosen buyback.

This move is justified as IT stocks have fallen big time this year and so have their valuations.

eClerx Services, a global IT services company offering full-fledged digital transformation solutions, announced a buyback at a premium of around 25% this week.

