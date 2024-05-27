Is the Indian stock market fairly valued or overvalued? Experts weigh in
Indian stock market hit record highs as the Sensex crossed 76,000 and the Nifty 50 breached 23,100. Nifty 50's current PE is 21.9, slightly below its one-year average. Experts warn of overvaluation but predict sustained growth if election results align with expectations.
On Monday, May 27, the Indian stock market benchmark, the Sensex, topped the 76,000 mark for the first time, while another key index, Nifty 50, breached 23,100. During the session, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs of 76,009.68 and 23,110.80, respectively.
