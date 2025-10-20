Mint Market
Is the Indian stock market open or closed for trading on Tuesday?

According to the stock market holiday calendar released by the Indian stock exchanges, October 21 remains a non-trading day as both BSE and NSE will observe Diwali Laxmi Pujan on this day.

Saloni Goel
Published20 Oct 2025, 04:03 PM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during a special holiday trading session on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of light, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2009. Brokers and investors at the BSE made token stock purchases during a one-hour trading session on Diwali, the festival of light and the start of the Hindu new year. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during a special holiday trading session on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of light, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2009. Brokers and investors at the BSE made token stock purchases during a one-hour trading session on Diwali, the festival of light and the start of the Hindu new year. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Stock market holidays: On the occasion of Diwali, the Indian stock market will be shut for trading on Tuesday, October 21, barring the duration of the Muhurat trading session.

However, investors will have a one-hour window to participate in the special Muhurat trade that will take place from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm tomorrow. According to the exchange circular, the pre-open trade will happen from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm.

SessionStart TimeEnd Time
Block Deal Session13:15 hrs13:30 hrs
Pre-Open Session13:30 hrs13:45 hrs
Normal Market Session13:45 hrs14:45 hrs
Closing Session14:55 hrs15:05 hrs
Trade Modification Cut-Off Time13:45 hrs15:15 hrs

Not just on October 21, the Indian stock market will also observe a holiday on October 22 on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Stock market holidays in 2025

The calendar year 2025 earmarked 18 stock market holidays, out of which four fell on weekdays. After the holidays in October, the BSE and NSE will remain shut on each day in November and December.

The market holiday for November, which will fall on the 5th of the month, will celebrate Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Meanwhile, the market holiday in December, on account of Christmas, will fall on Thursday.

Indian stock market trend

Ahead of the stock market holiday tomorrow, October 21, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the fourth straight session today.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex increased about 0.5% each to their respective 52-week highs. The indices have risen almost 3% during the last four sessions and are now just 2% away from hitting their all-time highs witnessed in September last year.

The continued buoyancy in the banking pack, coupled with rotational buying across other sectors, is driving the index higher with each passing session, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

"As the Nifty approaches the 26,000 mark, some consolidation cannot be ruled out before a fresh breakout; however, the overall bias remains positive, with immediate support around 25,650 and major support near 25,450. We recommend maintaining a “buy on dips” approach, focusing on large-cap and quality midcap stocks that are showing consistent relative strength," Mishra opined.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the market started with a gap-up and remained volatile throughout the day. On the higher end, Nifty touched a high of 25,926 before closing around 25,850.

“Though there was some profit-taking at higher levels, the overall sentiment is likely to remain strong, with the potential to reach 26,000–26,200 in the short term. The technical setup remains positive as long as the index stays above 25,700, below which it may move back into consolidation,” the analyst added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketMarket HolidaysBSENSEMuhurat Trading
