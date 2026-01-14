Is the Indian stock market open or closed tomorrow?

Stock market holidays 2026: Amid a public holiday in Maharashtra on January 15 due to local body elections across several municipal jurisdictions, including Mumbai, many investors are wondering if the Indian stock market will be open for trading tomorrow.

Since Indian stock exchanges are based in Mumbai, both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a stock market holiday earlier this week. Therefore, investors must note that the Indian stock market is closed for trading tomorrow, January 15. This trading holiday was not part of the original stock market holiday calendar shared by NSE in December, but was added on Monday.

BSE and NSE announced that Thursday, January 15, will be a trading holiday in the equity and equity derivatives segment on account of the Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra. Apart from this, the currency markets will also be shut, while trading in the commodity derivatives segment will take place in the evening session.

Stock market holidays in 2026 According to the stock market holiday calendar, exchanges will be closed for a total of 16 days in 2026. The first holiday will be held tomorrow, January 15, followed by another holiday this month on January 26 for Republic Day.

The highest number of holidays this month is in March, followed by two each in April, May, October and November. Additionally, four stock market holidays are falling over the weekends, including Mahashivratri, Ramadan Eid, Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

Here is the full list of market holidays for the year:

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 9 May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id 10 Jun 26, 2026 Friday Muharram 11 Sep 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 12 Oct 2, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 Oct 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra 14 Nov 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 15 Nov 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 Dec 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

The Indian stock markets are trading on a cautious note amid a stalled US trade deal, fears of higher tariffs and geopolitical risks, along with hefty FII selling. So far in January, the Nifty 50 index has lost over 1.3%.