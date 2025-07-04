Is the US stock market open on closed on Independence Day, July 4, 2025? Check here

US Stock Market Holiday: The US stock markets will remain closed on Friday, July 4, on the account of the occasion of America's Independence Day 2025.

According to the official holiday list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the US benchmark indices have a fixed holiday on July 4.

Moreover, Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will close early on July 3 at 1 pm, before closing completely for Friday. On the other hand, the US bond market will close early at 2 pm and remain closed on July 4, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

What is America's Independence Day? The roots of the Fourth of July can be traced back to a “spontaneous celebration” by Philadelphians to mark the first anniversary of American independence.

The annual observation of the day became regular after the War of 1812 when ceremonies like Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad collided with the Fourth of July.

In 1870, the Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday.

US Stock Market holidays 2025 Here is the list of all the US stock market holidays that were observed or are set to be observed in 2025:

1. Wednesday, 1 January 2025: New Year’s holiday

2. Monday, 20 January 2025: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

3. Monday, 17 February 2025: Washington's Birthday holiday

4. Friday, 18 April 2025: Good Friday holiday

5. Monday, 26 May 2025: Memorial Day holiday

6. Thursday, 19 June 2025: Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday

7. Friday, 4 July 2025: Independence Day holiday

8. Monday, 1 September 2025: Labour Day holiday

9. Thursday, 27 November 2025: Thanksgiving Day holiday

10. Thursday, 25 December 2025: Christmas holiday

Wall Street closes at record highs On July 2, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite once again closed at record levels, led by gains in technology as Nvidia shares rose 1.3 per cent as it approached a $4 trillion market capitalisation.