Is the US stock market open or closed on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025?

Wall Street Holiday: The US stock markets will remain closed on Monday, 26 May 2025, on account of the solemn occasion of Memorial Day 2025. According to the official holiday list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the US benchmark indices have a fixed holiday on 26 May 2025.

Memorial Day in the United States honours and pays tribute to military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the US Armed Forces. The day is marked as a federal holiday in the US events calendar.

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was first widely observed after the American Civil War to commemorate Union and Confederate soldiers who had died in battle.

Check full list of the US market holidays in 2025 1. Wednesday, 1 January 2025: New Year’s holiday

2. Monday, 20 January 2025: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

3. Monday, 17 February 2025: Washington's Birthday holiday

4. Friday, 18 April 2025: Good Friday holiday

5. Monday, 26 May 2025: Memorial Day holiday

6. Thursday, 19 June 2025: Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday

7. Friday, 4 July 2025: Independence Day holiday

8. Monday, 1 September 2025: Labour Day holiday

9. Thursday, 27 November 2025: Thanksgiving Day holiday

10. Thursday, 25 December 2025: Christmas holiday

US Futures Today On 26 May 2025, the Dow Jones futures were trading 1.08 per cent higher at 42,049 points.

Other benchmark index futures like the S&P 500 futures were trading 1.2 per cent higher at 5,887.25 points on Monday. The futures for the Nasdaq 100 were also trading 1.4 per cent higher at 21,270 points, according to the data collected from Investing.com at 4:23 p.m. (IST).

The US benchmark stock market indices futures jumped on Monday, 26 May 2025, as US President Donald Trump announced his move to delay the US tariffs on the European Union to 9 July 2025.

“I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump in his post on Truth Social.

The stock indices in Europe reacted positively to the tariff delay development on Monday, as investors fueled a rally after Trump's announcement. Donald Trump last week announced his proposition to impose 50 per cent tariffs on all imports from the European Union amid the ongoing tariff war between the United States and other world nations.

