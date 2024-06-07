Is the worst seemingly behind for Indian chemical players?
SummaryThe chemical sector appears to be at the bottom of the cycle, indicating potential recovery ahead, but said it is challenging to predict whether this will take 3 months or 6.
With the worst seemingly behind for the chemical sector now, market participants believe fresh opportunities could emerge in this space in the coming months. As a matter of fact, several chemical stocks are still 10-33% away from hitting their 52-week high, which is indicative of the potential upside.