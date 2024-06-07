Is the worst seemingly behind for Indian chemical players?

However, the current price-to-earnings ratio is notably above the five-year average for most chemical stocks. Bloomberg data reveals that currently SRF and Deepak Nitrite are trading at 50.97 and 38.33 times earnings, well above their five-year average PEs of 33.74 and 28.64, respectively. Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals stands out with a current PE of 96.06 times compared to its five-year average of 23.