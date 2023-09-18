Is there a bubble in mid, small-cap space? Kotak and Nuvama slug it out

Is there a bubble in mid, small-cap space? Kotak and Nuvama slug it out6 min read 18 Sep 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Mid and small-cap stocks have seen significant gains, prompting a debate about whether the trend is sustainable or not. Kotak Institutional Equities believes the rally is driven by irrational exuberance, while Nuvama Wealth Management sees no bubble in the mid-cap space.
The sharp gains in mid and small-cap space have not only startled investors but also prompted a debate among experts regarding whether this upward trend will persist or if it is likely to lose momentum in the near future.
