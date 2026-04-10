Seasoned investors often reveal their convictions through their portfolios. When a market veteran takes a fresh position in a small-cap stock, it tends to draw attention from other investors looking for clues about the next potential turnaround story.
Is this smallcap stock Madhusudan Kela’s next big bet?
SummaryThe veteran investor has bought a stake in Simplex Infrastructures as the company shows early signs of a turnaround.
Seasoned investors often reveal their convictions through their portfolios. When a market veteran takes a fresh position in a small-cap stock, it tends to draw attention from other investors looking for clues about the next potential turnaround story.
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