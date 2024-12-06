Is this wildly overvalued stock market doomed? Yes, but maybe not yet

The U.S. market is at its highest valuation relative to the rest of the world on forward earnings since at least 1988, when data collection began. Again, if you think AI will deliver even more than expected, that President-elect Donald Trump will bring a new age of American prosperity and that the rest of the world is doomed by tariffs, state intervention and geopolitics, there should be a U.S. premium. But the gap is really, really big. U.S. stocks trade for 22.5 times forecast earnings, and those earnings are far and away at a record high. The rest of the world is at less than 14 times earnings, which are still lower than was forecast in 2008.