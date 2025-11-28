Is Thyrocare Technologies share price really down 67% amid record date for 2:1 bonus share issue? Explained

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies, a leading healthcare diagnostics company, seemed to plunge by more than 67% during Friday's session, November 28, surprising many investors who noticed the steep drop in their demat accounts.

However, this sharp fall was not due to any market correction or external factors but a result of the company’s 2:1 bonus issue, which came into effect today, tripling the number of shares held by investors while adjusting the stock price accordingly, without affecting the overall value of their holdings.

The shares closed at ₹1,473.90 on Thursday, November 27. On Friday, the stock opened at ₹501, reflecting the 2:1 bonus share adjustment, which tripled the number of shares and adjusted the price to ₹491 per share, effectively showing a 66.63% drop from the previous day’s closing price.

The bonus issue effectively tripled the number of outstanding equity shares and adjusted the price accordingly.

Following the price adjustment, the stock saw some minor pullback, trading at ₹489, a 0.60% decline as of 2:00 p.m.

The company had announced the bonus issue in a 2:1 ratio and an interim dividend, along with its Q2 FY26 results in mid-October, and set today as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Companies generally announce bonus issues to improve share liquidity and make the stock more affordable for retail investors, who often consider the stock expensive when it trades at higher prices.

Thyrocare Technologies Q2 Performance For the September quarter (Q2FY26), the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹216.53 crore, registering a healthy 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The pathology segment primarily drove the performance, recording a 24% YoY increase.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged 82% YoY to ₹48 crore in Q2, while EBITDA jumped 49% YoY to ₹75.36 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies, and a better business mix. The EBITDA margin stood at 33%.

Thyrocare continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, remaining debt-free on a consolidated basis and holding net cash and short-term investments exceeding ₹190 crore.

During the first half of FY26, the company expanded its network by adding four new laboratories in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir, strengthening its regional presence and improving service accessibility.

Thyrocare Technologies share price trend Thyrocare Technologies shares have been on a strong upward trajectory since April 2023. Although the stock witnessed brief corrections along the way, it quickly rebounded from losses and resumed its winning streak, delivering an impressive 242% gain since then.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock has already advanced 61% so far in 2025, building on the 40% surge recorded in 2024.