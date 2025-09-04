Is tomorrow a stock market holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad?

Stock market holiday: As Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated tomorrow, September 5, investors are confused whether the Indian stock market will be open or closed for trading.

According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tomorrow is not a stock market holiday.

The Indian stock market will be open for trading during for regular trading tomorrow. As per the calendar, in the month of September, there are no additional holidays apart from the weekends. Considering that, the Indian stock market will be closed for trading on eight days in September.

The next stock market holiday will now fall in the month of October.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 According to the stock market holiday calendar, NSE and BSE will remain closed for trading for five days during the week over the next three months.

In October, the stock market will be closed for trading on three days. The first holiday in October will fall on October 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Thereafter, BSE and NSE will be closed for trading on October 21 and October 22 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada.

Meanwhile, in November and December, there is one market holiday each for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and Christmas, respectively.

Here's a look at stock market holidays in the rest of 2025:

Sr. No. Date Day Event 1 02-Oct-2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra 2 21-Oct-2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan 3 22-Oct-2025 Wednesday Balipratipada 4 05-Nov-2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 5 25-Dec-2025 Thursday Christmas

Source: NSE

Stock Market Today The Indian benchmark indices, after a strong rally in early trade, ended on a flat note on Thursday, as losses in Reliance Industries and IT stocks weighed.

While the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) Council approved a shift to a two-rate structure from the existing four and cut levies on everyday items, boosting auto and FMCG stocks, concerns around US tariffs lingered.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.08% higher at 24,734, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.19% to 80,718.01. In early trade, both indices had jumped 1.1%.

"In-line outcome of GST rationalisation and ongoing tariff threats from the US exerted a negative impact on the market today. Given that the US is India's largest export destination, accounting for 2.2% of the GDP, the repercussions are inevitable. Companies are exploring ways to maintain exports to their existing clients through strategies like cross-country billing and setting up manufacturing units abroad. However, exports are expected to slow down and hinder new growth opportunities," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

On the brighter side, the GST rate cut is expected to significantly boost domestic consumption demand, countering the adverse effects of diminished export competitiveness, he added.

