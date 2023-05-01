Is UltraTech Cement a buy after Q4FY23 earnings? Here's what brokerages say4 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Gains in market share for UltraTech were fueled by strong demand and a capacity ramp-up that increased volume. In Q4 and for the entire FY23, cement capacity utilisation was 95%.
UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported that on an annual basis, input cost constraints, notably for fuels like coal and petcoke, weighed on the the India's largest cement makers profits during Q4FY23 (January-March).
