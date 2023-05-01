Is UltraTech Cement a buy after Q4FY23 earnings? Here's what brokerages say

Elara Securities (India) Pvt Ltd

"We remain positive on the company's volume prospects in the upcoming quarters considering access to incremental capacity and better demand. Although range-bound movement in cement prices is a challenge, easing fuel prices and UTCEM’s cost savings measures should keep a check on margin. Thus, we reiterate 'accumulate' and largely retain our earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25. We roll over to March 2025E from December 2024E and thus, our target price is raised to ₹8,638 from ₹8,325 based on 15.5 times (unchanged) FY25E EV/EBITDA," said the brokerage.