Is US dollar's reign as world’s reserve currency is under threat?

“The fact that the global financial system runs on dollars and that the Fed is central to its operation—those things haven’t changed, and those facts have been underscored and reinforced in the early stages of the crisis," says Barry Eichengreen, a professor of economics and political science at the University of California at Berkeley. “At the same time, I think what the crisis and those dollar-related facts have raised are renewed concerns about the mismatch between the dollar-centric international financial system on the one hand and a multipolar world on the other. That’s an uncomfortable situation."