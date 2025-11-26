Is US Stock Market Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Check list of Wall Street holidays

Stock market holiday: The benchmark indices on the US stock market will remain closed on Thursday, 27 November 2025, on the account of Thanksgiving holiday, which marks the beginning of the holiday season in the year in United States.

According to the official holiday list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Wall Street is scheduled to reopen on Friday, 28 November 2025, for a shorter trading session on account of Black Friday, which comes on the first Friday after Thanksgiving.

Also Read | US Stock Market Today: Wall Street opens higher on Fed rate cut optimism

On Friday, the US stock market indices will close at 1 p.m. (EDT), while the bond market will close at 2 p.m. (EDT). Black Friday in the United States is celebrated as a day of discounts and sales where holiday shoppers fuel the consumer demand.

When is the next stock market holiday? As per the data collected from the NYSE holiday list, there is one more US stock market holiday remaining for the year 2025, which is the Christmas holiday on Thursday, 25 December 2025.

The benchmark US stock market indices will close early on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, and after the holiday, Wall Street is scheduled to reopen for normal trading hours on Friday, 26 December 2025.

Also Read | Donald Trump slams NYT reporter over report on health concerns

Is the stock market open today? The US stock markets and the bond markets are open for a normal trading session on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, one day ahead of the scheduled Thanksgiving holiday 2025.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18% to open at 47,196.15 points, compared to 47,112.45 points at the previous Wall Street close. The S&P 500 index opened 0.41% higher at 6,793.55​ points, compared to 6,765.88 points at the previous close. While the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.60% at the opening bell to 23,163.194 points, compared to 23,025.59 points at the previous Wall Street close.

Wall Street Holiday List for 2026 1. New Year’s Day holiday — Thursday, 1 January

2. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday — Monday, 19 January

3. Washington's Birthday holiday — Monday, 16 February

4. Good Friday holiday — Friday, 3 April

5. Memorial Day holiday — Monday, 25 May

6. Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday — Friday, 19 June

7. Independence Day holiday — Friday, 3 July (Independence Day observed)

8. Labor Day holiday — Monday, 7 September

9. Thanksgiving Day holiday — Thursday, 26 November

10. Christmas Day holiday — Friday, 25 December.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.