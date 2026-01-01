Is US stock market open or closed for trading on New Year's Day — January 1?

The New Year has kicked off, and for investors of the US stock market, 2025 was a fruitful year. Even as the three major US stock indexes ended lower in the last trading session of 2025, they are basking in solid, double-digit gains for the year.

The S&P 500 jumped almost 17%, taking its annual bull run to the third year in a row. The Nasdaq Composite index outperformed with a 20% rise, while the Dow Jones added 13%.

Now, investors are looking to rejig their portfolios as 2026 kicks off. But an important consideration for investors is the trading holidays in the US stock market this week.

Is US stock market open today? The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Market are closed for trading on Thursday, January 1, according to the stock market holiday calendar available on their websites.

The US financial markets are closed as New Year's Day is considered a federal holiday. There is no truncated session or an early close as the US stock markets are shut for the day. Now, the regular trading will resume on Friday, January 2.

US stock market holiday calendar 2026 January 1 is not the only holiday this month, as the US stock markets will also be shut for trading on Monday, January 19, 2026, to commemorate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

Here's a look at the US stock market holiday calendar for 2026:

Holiday Date New Year’s Day Thursday, January 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 19 Washington’s Birthday Monday, February 16 Good Friday Friday, April 3 Memorial Day Monday, May 25 Juneteenth National Independence Day Friday, June 19 Independence Day (Observed) Friday, July 3 Labor Day Monday, September 7 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 26 Christmas Day Friday, December 25 Source: NYSE

US stock market outlook: What to expect in 2026? In 2026, US Federal Reserve action on interest rates will likely be a key market driver, especially in light of the change in leadership as Jerome Powell's tenure nears its end.

Additionally, investors will also focus on geopolitical tensions, concern over lofty valuations and the future of AI trade in the US.

“After an excellent year in equity markets, and with positioning close to highs in late November, portfolio and fund managers may have been closing their bets and realigning them to benchmark,” Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank, told Bloomberg.

“Our base case is for the bull run to continue, albeit with more volatility and resulting in mid-single digit returns,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.