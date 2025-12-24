Is US stock market open or closed on 25 December 2025? Check full list of market holidays for 2026

US stock market holiday: The US stock market indices will remain closed on Thursday, 25 December 2025, on the account of the Christmas Day holiday celebrated in the United States and around the world.

According to the official holiday list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Wall Street is set to reopen normally after the Christmas holiday on Friday, 26 December 2026, with the next market holiday as the New Year's off in focus for the market investors.

The US stock indices are closed only on scheduled holidays, which are announced by regulators at the beginning of the year. In the event of a market holiday, the trading session immediately preceding a scheduled holiday is typically a half-day session.

Is stock market open today? The benchmark US stock market indices opened for a half-day trading session on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2025, as per the holiday schedule of the NYSE and Nasdaq.

The US stock market will close at 1 p.m. (EDT) in New York or 11:30 p.m. (IST) ahead of the Christmas holiday, as per the exchange data. Alongside this, the US bond market will also mark an early close at 2 p.m. (EDT) or 12:30 p.m. (IST) after Wednesday's trading.

At 09:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09% to 48,399.74 points, while the S&P 500 index dropped 0.01% to 6,909.09 points at Wednesday's Wall Street session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.06% to 23,542.31 points at the US stock market open today.

Even though the Donald Trump-led federal administration, in a recent executive order, said that the federal government will remain closed on Christmas Eve and 26 December 2025.

When is the next US market holiday? After the scheduled stock market holiday on Thursday, 25 December 2025, for Christmas Day, the Wall Street will remain closed for all trading activities on Thursday, 1 January 2026, on the occasion of New Year's Day holiday.

Almost all businesses and offices will remain closed for operations on account of the New Year's holiday as people will be celebrating the turn of their calendar on the night of 31 December into the new year 2026.

Stock market holiday list for 2026 The NYSE official calendar suggests the full list of the upcoming US stock market holidays for 2026. Check here —

1. New Year’s Day holiday — Thursday, 1 January 2026

2. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, 19 January 2026

3. Washington’s Birthday holiday — Monday, 16 February 2026

4. Good Friday holiday — Friday, 3 April 2026

5. Memorial Day holiday — Monday, 25 May 2026

6. Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday — Friday, 19 June 2026

7. Independence Day holiday (observed) — Monday, 3 July 2026

8. Labor Day holiday — Monday, 7 September 2026

9. Thanksgiving Day holiday — Thursday, 26 November 2026